Firdous Ashiq Awan hopes Shehbaz Sharif appears in courts regularly after return from London

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday expressed the hope that Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif would face the cases and appear before courts regularly after return from London.

Turning to Twitter, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader attacked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President saying he had been swiftly roving the streets of London turning a two-week relief into a two-month vacation.

She further stated that it didn’t seem like he was suffering from any medical pains with the pace at which he roamed London’s streets.



She went on to add: “We hope that now he will not go abroad and attend the courts regularly.”



