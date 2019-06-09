'Virat Kohli' spotted in Lahore donning Pakistan World Cup kit

As ICC World Cup favorites Australia and India lock horns in the 14th match, fans of the Indian captain Virat Kohli over on this side of the border are not hesitating to show support for their favorite player.

In circulating photos, a Pakistani cricket fan is showing support for the cricket icon by donning a Pakistani kit with Kohli’s name printed at the back as he rides a bike on the streets of Lahore, catching the attention of many and becoming the talk of town on social media as well.

It is no surprise that the Indian skipper is in possession of a colossal fan base in Pakistan as the player is admired widely for his flair and charisma as earlier this year in a related incident, an ardent Virat Kohli fan from Pakistan got the opportunity to get his shirt signed by maestro himself.