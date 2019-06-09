ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan skipper blames poor batting for consecutive defeats

TAUNTON: With three consecutive defeats, Afghanistan is now at the bottom of the Points Table in ICC World Cup 2019 but the captain Gulbadin Naib feels that his team isn’t demoralized and one good game can turn around things for them.

Afghanistan lost to New Zealand by 7 wickets in Taunton on Saturday, the team’s third consecutive defeat.

“We lost three games. But the morale is still high of the boys. We need a good -- one good match, insha Allah, to change things for us,” said the Afghanistan captain.

Talking about the game against New Zealand, Gulbadin Naib said that after a good start with the bat, his team should have batted the complete quota of 50 overs.

Afghanistan was all out in 41.1 overs with only 172 runs on board. New Zealand chased the target comfortably for the loss of three wickets in 33rd over.

“Obviously we played some bad shots, we missed-played 50 overs. In this type of cricket, you need to play complete 50 overs. Had we played complete quota of overs we would have posted a decent total,” he said.

In the two games in which Afghanistan batted first in this tournament, they have been bowled out in 38.2 and 41.1 overs, while they also failed to chase down 187 in another.

“The most important thing on the batting side is playing your 50 overs and putting a good total on the board,” he said.