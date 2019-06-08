World Cup Points Table: Updated ICC World Cup 2019 Team Standings After England vs Bangladesh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: As England crushed Bangladesh by 106 runs in the 12th match of the World Cup 2019, the hosts jumped to second place replacing Australia on the Points Table with (+1.307 NRR).
However, New Zealand (+2.279 NRR) are still leading the Points Table while Australia came on the third place with an NRR of +1.059, followed by Sri Lanka (-1.517 NRR), Pakistan (-2.412), West Indies (+2.054), India (+0.302) and Bangladesh (-0.714).
South Africa and Afghanistan remain at the bottom, ninth and tenth, respectively.
