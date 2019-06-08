World Cup Points Table: Updated ICC World Cup 2019 Team Standings After England vs Bangladesh

LONDON: As England crushed Bangladesh by 106 runs in the 12th match of the World Cup 2019, the hosts jumped to second place replacing Australia on the Points Table with (+1.307 NRR).



However, New Zealand (+2.279 NRR) are still leading the Points Table while Australia came on the third place with an NRR of +1.059, followed by Sri Lanka (-1.517 NRR), Pakistan (-2.412), West Indies (+2.054), India (+0.302) and Bangladesh (-0.714).

South Africa and Afghanistan remain at the bottom, ninth and tenth, respectively.