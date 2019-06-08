ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan team arrives in Taunton ahead of Australia clash

TAUNTON: Pakistan Cricket team arrived in Taunton, the South West of England, for its next game in World Cup against Australia.



Pakistan team reached at Taunton from Bristol after its game against Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled on Friday.

The same fate, if weather forecast is to be believed, awaits the former champions in Taunton as local met-office has forecast for a longer spell of rain in region starting from Monday.

According to reports, there is 70% chance of light rain showers in Taunton on Wednesday, 12th June, the day when Pakistan is scheduled to play against Australia.

However, the Pakistan team remains unfazed and focused on cricket.

The boys in green have last played a competitive game on 3rd of June as the game on 7th was washed-out. And, they don’t want to waste any opportunity to keep themselves geared.

The team is scheduled to have proper net session on Sunday afternoon at Cooper Associates County Ground. The home of Somerset county team.

Pakistan’s captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was hopeful that team will do good against Australia.

"Like other teams in the tournament, Australia are also a tough opponent,” Sarfaraz had said on Friday., highlighting that Australia also have momentum as they have won their first two matches.

“We have a few days now to prepare for the match and we will try to prepare at our best to enter the field as well as we can."