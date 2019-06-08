New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Head to head

The 13th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 and today's second - the day/night fixture - being played at Taunton between New Zealand and Afghanistan.



Both have so far played two matches each in the tournament as the Black Caps won both their matches while the Afghans could not win any match despite a good fighting performance.

Interestingly, New Zealand are on top of the points table while Afghanistan are at the bottom.

New Zealand won their first match by ten wickets against Sri Lanka at Cardiff on June 1 and the second by two wickets against Bangladesh at London on June 5.

Afghanistan lost to Australia by seven wickets at Bristol on June 1 and to Sri Lanka by 34 runs at Cardiff on June 4.

ODI Record

New Zealand have so far played 760 one-day internationals since 1973, won 344 and lost 370 while six were tied and 40 had no result.

Afghanistan, having a little experience of 116 ODIs since 2009, won 59 and lost 53 while one match was tied and three were no result matches.

However, Afghans produced amazing results with a success percentage of 52.65 while New Zealand's win% is 48.19.

Both have played only one match together which was won by New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup.

World Cup Record

New Zealand have played 81 since 1975, winning 50 and losing 30 with one NR match. Success% was 62.50.

Afghanistan have played eight matches. They won only one match and lost seven matches with a success percentage of a mere 12.50.

They played only one World Cup match together which was won by New Zealand.

Let's see how the Black Caps tackle the aggressive Afghans today.