England vs Bangladesh preview, World Cup 2019 Match 12, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details

After a narrow loss to Pakistan in their previous game, hosts England will look to improve their bowling performance against the mettlesome Bangladesh unit, in their third game of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.



Match details

Match 12: England v Bangladesh

Venue: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Date: Saturday, 8 June

Time: 02:30pm PST, 09:30am GMT

The hosts, favourites, got a wake-up call early in the tournament, as they went down to Pakistan by 14 runs at Trent Bridge. While the batting still looks unblemished with scores in excess of 300 achieved on both occasions, it was the bowling effort that let the three-time runners-up down in their previous game. There's little room for complacency for Eoin Morgan's side against Bangladesh - the team that brought an end to their 2015 campaign.

Bangladesh have put up a fine bowling performance in both their outings at The Oval. While they had South African batting under control for most part of their 21-run victory, a late burst against New Zealand almost saw them home. The batsmen, however, couldn't convert their starts and failed to take their team to a significant total. Mashrafe Mortaza will expect his openers and the middle-order batsmen to shoulder some responsibility alongside Shakib Al Hasan, who has been in prime form.

As both teams move to Cardiff - a venue which has offered a lot of assistance to the new ball bowlers early on, things will only get difficult for openers from either side. England, with their recent form, pace attack and conditions in their favour, seem to have an edge over their opponents on Saturday.

Weather report

With overcast and windy start to the day, both teams will look to bowl first to try and exploit the conditions. While sunny spells are expected to develop through the day, chances of rain would still persist at Cardiff.