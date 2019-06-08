Bhakkar road accident kills five, injures ten

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
At least five people, including women, were killed and ten others wounded in a road accident in Bhakkar.
A passenger bus collided head-on with a trailer near MM Road in Bhakkar, leaving five, including two women and a child, dead, according to the Rescue sources. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
Two critically wounded have been transferred to DHQ Hospital .
The ill-fated bus was on way from Karachi to Mansehra.
