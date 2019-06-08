Bhakkar road accident kills five, injures ten

At least five people, including women, were killed and ten others wounded in a road accident in Bhakkar.



A passenger bus collided head-on with a trailer near MM Road in Bhakkar, leaving five, including two women and a child, dead, according to the Rescue sources. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Two critically wounded have been transferred to DHQ Hospital .

The ill-fated bus was on way from Karachi to Mansehra.