Sat Jun 08, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 8, 2019

Bhakkar road accident kills five, injures ten

Sat, Jun 08, 2019

At least five people, including women, were killed and ten others wounded in a road accident in Bhakkar.

A passenger bus collided head-on with a trailer near MM Road in Bhakkar, leaving five, including two women and a child, dead, according to the Rescue sources. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Two critically wounded  have been transferred to DHQ Hospital .

The ill-fated bus was on way from Karachi to Mansehra. 

