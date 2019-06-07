Bilawal Bhutto expresses grief over Dr Anwar Sajjad's demise

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his profound grief over death of Dr Anwar Sajjad, a renowned progressive writer.

The PPP Chairman said Dr Sajjad's lasting contributions to progressive literature would be long remembered in addition to his brave struggle for restoration of democracy and against Zia dictatorship when he was imprisoned.

He said that the deceased progressive writer represented a whole era of Urdu literature and his departure from this world is a colossal loss of Urdu literature as well as of democratic struggles of the nation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Dr Sajjad's work he had produced in form of progressive masterpieces will for longer time be a true guide for the new generation. His contributions in Urdu literature cannot be be forgotten, he had stated.

The PPP Chairman said that the death of Dr Sajjad is a real tragedy that has gripped the progressive intellects, writers and thinkers.

He prayed for the resting of the departed soul in eternal peace in highest abode in the heaven.