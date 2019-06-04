Saudi travel brand's inspiring Ramadan campaign wins laurels worldwide

Saudi Arabia's leading travel brand Almosafer's moving campaign that highlights the true essence of Ramadan has won ample praises from across the globe over.

The world today is more divided than it has ever been. Even during Ramadan, a time of year that encourages empathy, generosity, compassion and opening doors, people in the Middle East as well as around the world haven’t ceased to put down their divides.

In such a time, Almosafer has sent a distinct message like never before – a message carrying the values and the true spirit of Ramadan from the Middle East to the world, through a little girl from Saudi Arabia.

Ramadan content in the Middle East tends to focus on the region itself. But, this Ramadan, Almosafer has taken precedence among Middle Eastern brands. The brand has stepped outside cliched Ramadan songs and traditions, and instead, has shared a story of a child travelling abroad, carrying the spirit of Ramadan to a place that has not experienced the Holy Month.

The launch film shows the child bringing the magic and beauty of Ramadan to the world, just like Christmas ads do for brands during Christmas. The film starts with the child planning her journey to meet someone very specific, setting off post Iftar (the breaking of the fast) at night, starting her Suhur (the opening of the fast pre-dawn) with a meal and dates on a flight, travelling across continents and finally, reaching her destination in a surprising reveal.

Strategically launched during the last 10 days of Ramadan, the film’s message is meant to demonstrate that the spirit of Ramadan should last beyond, even if the month itself comes to an end. The original soundtrack, released in English and Arabic, has been composed by teams of different faiths too. Within a week of it launching, the film has already gained over 8 million cross-platform views and counting. It has also been aired organically on prime time television (across the MBC network in the Middle East).

With this feat, Almosafer has reminded everyone that Ramadan is an occasion that could be celebrated in by everyone, because of its universal human values, and that such cultural connections can make our little divided world a better place - just like travelling and broadening our horizons do.