ICC WORLD CUP 2019: Latest Points Table

ICC WORLD CUP 2019: POINTS TABLE
(After Match-3 on June 2, 2019)
Teams Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate
West Indies 1 1 0 0 0 2 +5.802
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 0 2 +5.754
England 1 1 0 0 0 2 +2.080
Australia 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.860
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.420
India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
South Africa 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.250
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.860
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 0 -5.754
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -5.802
After the fifth one-day international of the ICC World Cup 2019, West Indies (+5.802) and New Zealand (+5.754) are still leading the points table followed by England, Australia and Bangladesh. They all won one match each and obtaining two points each.
Nine of the ten teams have so far played in the tournament whereas India did not began their campaign.
South Africa lost both of the matches they have played so far while Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Afghanistan have lost their first match in the mega event.
