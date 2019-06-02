ICC WORLD CUP 2019: Latest Points Table

ICC WORLD CUP 2019: POINTS TABLE

(After Match-3 on June 2, 2019)

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate

West Indies 1 1 0 0 0 2 +5.802

New Zealand 1 1 0 0 0 2 +5.754

England 1 1 0 0 0 2 +2.080

Australia 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.860

Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.420

India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

South Africa 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.250

Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.860

Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 0 -5.754

Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -5.802

After the fifth one-day international of the ICC World Cup 2019, West Indies (+5.802) and New Zealand (+5.754) are still leading the points table followed by England, Australia and Bangladesh. They all won one match each and obtaining two points each.

Nine of the ten teams have so far played in the tournament whereas India did not began their campaign.

South Africa lost both of the matches they have played so far while Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Afghanistan have lost their first match in the mega event.