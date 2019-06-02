Need just 10 good deliveries against England, says Azhar Mahmood

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan team is eyeing for strong comeback in World Cup when they take on England in their second match of the ICC World Cup here at Trent Bridge on Monday.

The team’s bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has said that he is confident of a good show by Pakistan in the World Cup.

The former Pakistan all-rounder said that his team just needs 10 good deliveries against a formidable batting side like England, and that too on a wicket which is being predicted to produce a high-scoring encounter.

“I am hearing that people talking about 480/500 score on this wicket, let me tell you that England has to play 300 deliveries to score that much and we just need 10 good deliveries, 10 wicket-taking deliveries. And this bowling line has ability to bowl England out under 300,” Azhar told journalists at Trent Bridge on sidelines of Pakistan team’s training session.

Pakistan’s training session on Sunday was partially hampered by rain but still team got enough opportunity to get some practice ahead of the game against England.

The team is likely to include an extra fast bowler in the line-up as conditions are likely to help them.

Pakistan went down against West Indies in their first game of the tournament on Friday, at the same venue. The defeat took Pakistan’s winless ODI streak to 11.

But, Azhar Mahmood feels that the team has the ability to bounce back. And it can do that against England.

“It’s true that we have lost eleven games and we are in search of one win. We have set our plans for that and just need proper execution to achieve that. This team has the ability to bounce back and god willingly, we will do at tomorrow,” he said.

“11 matches also include five against Australia where we were without our top players. We are not among the people who give up easily. We have always bounced back after being knocked down and we will do that again,”

He also expressed his disappointment at criticism by some former cricketers back home saying that the team needs to be supported by everyone in cricket’s pinnacle.

“The former players have played with us in past and we know that what they were and what they’ve been thru. If team isn’t playing good then criticise on cricket, but personal attacks aren’t good. I just request all that this is your team and you all must back this team. Today team is struggling but good time will come. These were same players who have won the Champions Trophy,” he said.

“They have the ability to score but we also have ability in our bowling line. We have the ability, we have the skills and InshaAllah we will do that,” Azhar added.

He also expressed his satisfaction on Mohammad Amir’s return to rhythm.

“Amir’s return to wicket graph is a good sign. We were struggling with new ball but now it’s good that he’s back on track. And, I am sure he’ll do that,”

“Hassan Ali’s graph has gone down but he is taking wickets. He has the ability and I am sure he’ll make a comeback. We are not struggling with taking wickets but I am sure we’ll do that,” Azhar concluded.