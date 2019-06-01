Zartaj Gul’s sister appointed Director NACTA

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul’s sister Shabnam Gul has been appointed as Director National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Pakistan.

Shamnam Gul was currently serving as Assistant Professor in Lahore College for Women. She is an grade 18 teacher.

Pakistan Tehreek-s-Insaf government is being criticized on social media over the decision to appoint Zartaj Gul’s sister as Director NACTA.

NACTA has displaced Shabnam Gul’s photo on its official website.

An alleged letter is also circulating on social media in which Zartaj Gul is suggesting her sister’s appointment is NACTA.

Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry has also defended appointment of Shabnam Gul as director NACTA.



