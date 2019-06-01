close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 1, 2019

Zartaj Gul’s sister appointed Director NACTA

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 01, 2019

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul’s sister Shabnam Gul has been appointed as Director National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Pakistan.

Shamnam Gul was currently serving as Assistant Professor in Lahore College for Women. She is an grade 18 teacher.

Pakistan Tehreek-s-Insaf government is being criticized on social media over the decision to appoint Zartaj Gul’s sister as Director NACTA.

NACTA has displaced Shabnam Gul’s photo on its official website.

Photo taken from NACTA official website

An alleged letter is also circulating on social media in which Zartaj Gul is suggesting her sister’s appointment is NACTA.

Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry has also defended appointment of Shabnam Gul as director NACTA.


