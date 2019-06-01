CM Murad awards 60 days remission to 3,613 prisoners languishing in jails of Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr has awarded 60 days remission to all the prisoners undergoing life sentence and in other cases.



He also ordered release of the prisoners qualifying for remission before Eid so that they could celebrate it with their families.

The 60 days remission awarded by Sindh Chief minister will benefit 3,613 prisoners and of them over 100 would be released from different jails.

The chief minister during his visit to Central Prison Karachi on May 28, 2019 had directed the Home department to send him a reference regarding award of special remission to the convicted prisoners languishing in Sindh prisons. Therefore, the Home department sent a summary to the chief minister for remission which he approved today.

The special remission approved by the chief minister under Rule 216 of Pakistan Prisons Rules, 1978 in the sentences of imprisonment for different categories. They are as follows:

Special remission of 60 days for all convicts, except the condemned prisoners and except those convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, terrorist activities, Zina, robbery, dacoity and those undergoing sentences under foreign Act, 1946, if they have undergone two third of their substantive sentence of imprisonment.

Special remission of 60 days for all the convicts of life imprisonment, except those convicted for murder, espionage, anti-terrorism, anti-state activities, sectarianism, zina, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping/abduction and terrorism acts, if they have undergone two third of their substantive sentences of imprisonment.

Special remission of 60 days per year from the date of sentence for male prisoners who are 65 years of age or above and have undergone at least one third of their substantive sentence, except those involved in culpable homicide and those involved in terrorist acts, as defined in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Special remission of 60 days per year from the date of sentence for male prisoners who are 60 years of age or above and have undergone at least one third of their sentence except those involved in culpable homicide and those involved in terrorist acts.

Special remission of 60 days per year from the date of sentence for female prisoners who are 60 years of age or above and have undergone at least one third of their sentence except those involved in culpable homicide and terrorist act.

Special remission of 60 days per year from the date of sentence for female prisoners who are accompanying children and are serving sentence of imprisonment for crimes, except those who are convicted on charges of culpable homicide and terrorist acts.

Special remission of 60 days per year from the date of sentence for juvenile convicts (under 18 years of age) who have served one third of their substantive sentence, except those in culpable homicide, terrorist acts, zina, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping/abduction and anti-state activities