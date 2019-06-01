ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan elect to bat first against Australia

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in the fourth match of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Bristol.



Teams:

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Hamid Hassan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.

