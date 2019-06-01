What happened in Pakistan's dressing room after losing to WI

Pakistan's World Cup campaign started with a disappointing defeat at the hands of West Indies on Friday.



Players had to face angry spectators and sloganeering as they headed to the dressing room.

According to Geo News correspondent in London, Coach Mickey Arthur sat silently for a while before he spoke.

But instead of lecturing the players in his usual aggressive style, the coach asked the players "it was just the start".

"We can go ahead. But for that to happen you have to hold yourself accountable, watch your videos and learn from your mistakes," Geo News correspondent quoted him as saying.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed said "we should not have lost the match like that, but again it is just the beginning. We can make a come back and I hope you will put up a good fight".Manager Talat Ali Malik and Assisstant Coach Mansoor Rana chose to remain silent while Chief Selector Inzimam-ul-Haw was not part of the meeting.

Despite West Indies being ranked eight on the ICC ranking and Pakistan sitting on sixth, West Indian bowlers proved to be more than a match for Pakistani batsmen.

The green-shirts had scored 340-7 in the fourth ODI against England at the same ground but only 13 days later the entire team was back in the pavilion after 21.4 overs after scoring 105 runs.

West Indies achieved the target on 218 balls by losing only three wickets.

The deafest also exposed the flawed technique of the Pakistani batsmen in the facing of shot balls .