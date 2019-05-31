US shooting: 11 killed as gunman opens fire in Virginia Beach municipal building

VIRGINIA: At least eleven people were reportedly killed and several others injured in a mass shooting at a government building in the US state of Virginia on Friday.

According to the local police officials, the suspect, who is being said a long-term and current employee at Virginia Beach Municipal Center, where the shooting occurred, fired "indiscriminately".

The gunman, whose identity was not released, was killed when police responded to the incident.

Police Chief James Cervera said the gunman was killed after officers opened fire.



"We just heard people yelling and screaming at people to get down," Megan Banton, an administrative assistant in the building, told local television news station.