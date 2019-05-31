close
Fri May 31, 2019
World

AFP
June 1, 2019

Hezbollah chief says US Israeli-Palestinian peace plan a ´historic crime´

Sat, Jun 01, 2019

BEIRUT: The head of Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah said on Friday a planned US peace plan to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was a "historic crime".

"Our duty is to confront the ´deal of the century´," said Hassan Nasrallah, referring to the deal which has already been rejected by the Palestinians, who expect it to largely favour Israel.

"It´s a void deal... a historic crime," he said in a televised speech.

