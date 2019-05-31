Hezbollah chief says US Israeli-Palestinian peace plan a ´historic crime´

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: The head of Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah said on Friday a planned US peace plan to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was a "historic crime".
"Our duty is to confront the ´deal of the century´," said Hassan Nasrallah, referring to the deal which has already been rejected by the Palestinians, who expect it to largely favour Israel.
"It´s a void deal... a historic crime," he said in a televised speech.
BEIRUT: The head of Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah said on Friday a planned US peace plan to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was a "historic crime".
"Our duty is to confront the ´deal of the century´," said Hassan Nasrallah, referring to the deal which has already been rejected by the Palestinians, who expect it to largely favour Israel.
"It´s a void deal... a historic crime," he said in a televised speech.