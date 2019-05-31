PM Imran, Ashraf Ghani discuss Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday held a bilateral meeting with President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani wherein the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and Afghan peace and reconciliation process.



The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 14th Islamic Summit being held in Makkah-Al-Makarramah.

The prime minister re-affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He also underlined Pakistan’s firm support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process for political solution in Afghanistan.

The forthcoming visit of President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan would provide an opportunity to further focus on political, security, economic and people-to-people aspects of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

Earlier, PM Imran on Friday met President of Egypt Abdul Fattah Al Sisi on the sidelines of the 14th Islamic Summit in Makkah and exchanged views on the whole range of bilateral, regional and international matters.

The issues being faced by Muslim Ummah, also came under discussion.

The two leaders agreed to comprehensively upgrade cooperation in all fields.



They also agreed to increase the frequency of bilateral political contacts and exchanges.