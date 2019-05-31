Our strategy was to bowl aggressively against Pakistan, says Windies captain

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The West Indies captain Jason Holder spoke at the press conference and said that they bowled well right from the beginning and achieved the momentum. He just wanted the same start.
He said we had made up the mind to bowl aggressively when we entered the field.
Holder praised the performance of Andre Russell and said that he is a match winning bowler.
Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also praised Andre and said it was Andre Russell’s deadly spell which changed the complexion of the game.
The West Indies captain Jason Holder spoke at the press conference and said that they bowled well right from the beginning and achieved the momentum. He just wanted the same start.
He said we had made up the mind to bowl aggressively when we entered the field.
Holder praised the performance of Andre Russell and said that he is a match winning bowler.
Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also praised Andre and said it was Andre Russell’s deadly spell which changed the complexion of the game.