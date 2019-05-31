Twitter reacts to Pakistan's abysmal innings against West Indies in ICC World Cup

With an abysmal innings delivered by the Pakistan team in their opening ICC World Cup match against West Indies, losing all wickets in 21 overs with 105 runs, cricket fans on this side of the world were left heartbroken.

Social media users and cricket enthusiasts after watching their team go down in shambles against West Indies wreaked havoc online, condemning the players for their appalling performance while using humor to lighten up the tense mood looming over Pakistan presently.

Here are some of gems that came afloat on Twitter following Pakistan’s innings.



