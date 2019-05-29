Dream Big with Blue Band

Margarine is the way to go this Ramadan to make your ordinary meals scrumptious and delectable! It transforms everything from vegetables and baked goods to a plain old toast into a delicious goodness that you can’t get enough of. It fills you up and keeps you on the healthy side of life. Blue band has come up with some amazing recipes that can be cooked with margarine, so get yourself prepared to be going on a food-ilicious trip. What makes these videos so easy to follow is the fact that the instructions are well laid out and easy to carry out!



The first recipe video we came across from Blue Band is their Sehri platter which absolutely got us drooling over it. A combo of eggs and beans with toasted bread on the side is definitely a healthy and fulfilling combo.

The next one is a simple yet tantalizing Chicken Kebab recipe. Kebabs are generally an essential and normally served at the dinner table and if you guys are to follow this Blue Band recipe, we’re certain you won’t have to worry about leftovers because there won’t be any!

Chicken and spinach omelets are one of the trickiest eggs to make because you have to be careful to keep the right balance and maintain the temperature. The recipe by Blue Band provides the perfect step by step procedure to help everyone make delicious chicken and spinach omelets.

An iftar table isn’t complete without a little crisp of box patties. The recipe for box patties looks absolutely brilliant with its golden brown texture. This is definitely a recipe that should be tried out to have baked goodness on the menu.

The fifth recipe is one for the love of ‘Aaloo’, The Aaloo Bhujia recipe got us headed straight to the kitchen because we couldn’t stop ourselves from trying it out. The end result was brilliant, exactly how Blue Band promised it would be.

Khagina is one of the dishes that not everyone knows about and it was refreshing to see Blue Band do justice to this traditional dish. The recipe video was on point and the way its shot just makes you want to have it right away. It has definitely become a regular feature of our Sehri spread.

The latest recipe is one that all of us really needed. Making ‘Makhni Karahi’ is no walk in the park, but Blue Band made it look super simple, while balancing the right flavors. The recipe guides one step by step to make the perfect Makhni Karahi and we definitely recommend that you check it out on their social media platform.

If you aren’t already convinced, we suggest you try it to believe it!