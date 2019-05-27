Over 100,000 women have bought World Cup tickets: ICC

LONDON: The International Cricket Council (ICC) claimed that over 100,000 tickets for its 2019 edition have been bought by women and over 200,000 people will come to watch the action for first time during the course of the mega event.

Steve Elworthy, the tour tournament director of the World Cup 2019 said: "This has been one of the biggest cricket ballots we have run and the results have been incredible. We have seen more The picture that really resonates with me, when we talk about inspiring the next generation is Anya Shrubsole looking over the fence at Lord's as a youngster who was then a key member of England winning the World Cup in 2017.

"That is what we want the match-day experience to be for our youngsters," he said.

Elworthy, outgoing ICC chief executive Dave Richardson and tournament safety and security director Jill McCracken, faced the media at The Oval to outline their plans for the tournament's 12th edition and the first on British soil in 20 years.

“The tournament is expected to break new ground in a number of different areas. There were more than three million ticket applications, with some individual games receiving as many as 400,000 applications," said the ICC in a release.