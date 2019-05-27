Sara Ali Khan is sprinting with happiness in latest viral photos

The newbie in B-Town Sara Ali Khan may be merely two films old but owing to her endless charisma and charm, the starlet is often found attracting the likes of the paparazzi who are ever ready to get a glimpse of her as she goes about her daily life.

In the most recent pictures of the 23-year-old Kedaranth star, the actor was spotted looking chirpier than ever as she appeared to be on cloud nine, sprinting with happiness as she interacted with the reporters.

The star was seen exiting her Pilates class accompanied by celebrity Pilates expert Namrata Purohit, radiating in her all-time favorite eastern look comprising of a white kurta, pajama and hair tied in a braid.

The actor is currently occupied filming for her upcoming film Aaj Kal by Imtiaz Ali where she will be pairing up with her real-life crush Katrika Aaryan.