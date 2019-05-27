England´s Wood cleared for World Cup opener

LONDON: England fast bowler Mark Wood has been passed fit for the World Cup opener against South Africa, a team spokesman announced Monday.

The Durham quick left the field early while running in to bowl during Saturday´s warm-up defeat by Australia in Southampton after suffering a foot injury.

Wood´s injury-plagued career has been blighted by a history of repeated ankle problems but hospital scans saw the 29-year-old given the all clear for Thursday´s opening match of the World Cup, against South Africa at the Oval.

Wood was scheduled to bowl during the warm-up immediately before Monday´s practice match against Afghanistan but will not play any part in the fixture itself.

Wood has been one of England´s quickest bowlers of recent years.

But fears over his ability to stay fit for prolonged periods remain and he has bowled a mere 13.1 overs since the start of the season in a bid to reduce his workload prior to the World Cup.