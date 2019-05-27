Singer Sona Mohapatra slams Salman Khan for criticizing Priyanka Chopra

Indian singer Sona Mohapatra stepped into the ongoing cold war between Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra over the latter’s last-minute exit from the upcoming film ‘Bharat’.

The 42-year-old singer Sona Mohapatra was irked by the Dabangg actor’s critical comments on the Quantico starlet after she called it quits with the Ali Abbas Zafar project due to her getting married to Nick Jonas.

Turning to her Twitter to express her displeasure at Salman’s reaction to Priyanka’s actions and not being able to let go of the grudge, Sona wrote:

“Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey.”

Salman Khan has continuously been throwing shade at PC’s decision of leaving ‘Bhaarat’ at the last moment, as he earlier said that Priyanka had informed him of her marriage plans later in 2018 and upon his offer to adjust the dates as per her availability, Priyanka’s answer remained the same.

Salman Khan further stated that, while most would have left their husbands for the movie, Priyanka left the film for her husband.