Shan Foods - Maintaining the essence of Pakistani cuisine through generations

A pioneer in Pakistan’s food industry, Shan Foods has proudly been an embodiment of the country’s culture all around the world, from South Asian majority states to faraway lands of the West.



Standing as a symbol for cultural heritage, the brand has not only been your taste of home away from home, but has also ensured and guaranteed absolute quality products that maintain their utmost quality.

The leading culinary brand sustains the taste of its spices through advanced technologies like cryogenic grinding which requires a material to be reduced into small particles with the help of liquid nitrogen after it is frozen.

The leading group in the country’s food industry has won over consumers through its momentous precedence given to ensure quality and safety of their products.

Delivering health and happiness with innovative v-lock technology

With love comes plenty of care and Shan Foods has always proved to be a flag bearer in this regard, as it puts immense focus on the health of its customers who get delivered abundance of love packaged safely with care.

Being a trailblazer in spice mixing, Shan Foods is thus far the only company amongst all its local competitors that assures safety and quality with the help of the V-Lock technology.

The innovative technology utilizes food-grade nitrogen and aluminum foil packaging of products to uphold the product’s highest quality and to retain its freshness through modified atmosphere packaging.

The largest exporter of the premium quality spices has since its dawn put massive emphasis on conserving its superiority and greater taste, for which it even bagged the Superior Taste Award from International Taste and Quality Institute in Brussels in the past.

Apart from this, the company’s products are certified to be manufactured, packed and transported as per extreme measures ensuring impeccable hygiene conditions; which is efficiently taken care of through frequent quality checks.

Obtaining ingredients from world over to create the most authentic taste

Shan Foods, through its undying efforts, has over the years managed to not only create convenience for their customers but has also strived to provide a flavorful, enriching and wholesome experience through food.

In order to ensure high quality and customer satisfaction, Shan Foods goes to great lengths in bringing to your table a taste of the entire globe through spices gathered from around the world.

The largest manufacturer and exporter of premium quality spices began its journey in 1981 and established itself as an influential brand in the global arena, due to the persistent commitments and efforts of Sikandar Sultan, the driving force behind the company.

This has fortified Shan as a leading brand which has spread across continents and has made its mark in over 65 countries, giving a taste of Pakistan to people all around the world.