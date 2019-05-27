ICC World Cup 2019: Leg-spin crucial for success at WC, says Shadab Khan

LONDON: Shadab Khan has termed the role of leg-spinners in the World Cup 2019 crucial to success on batting friendly pitches in England.

On such flat tracks you have to take wickets, otherwise the other side will score 350-plus, wickets is the only option to contain, he said while talking to ICC.

“If there is spin there it’s very difficult to play if you bowl in good areas, and it’s very difficult to play on any surface. That’s why it’s important. With a leg-spinner, yes you may score runs, but he is a wicket-taker. You’re always looking for wickets so that’s why we’re always in the game.”

With run rates above six an over now almost a formality in most encounters, the task of bowling groups has evolved, from control to conquer. The weight of runs may be impossible to stop, but chipping in with wickets can at least manage the damage.

“It’s a very important role,” said Shadab. “With batting [friendly] tracks the par score will be 300 so, if you take wickets in the middle overs, you have a good chance to win games. On these batting surfaces we have to take wickets, otherwise they’ll score 350-plus, so if you take the wickets you can contain them under 300. To contain them under 300 is very good.”

Such is the depth of tweakers in the tournament that there could even be some internal competition among the likes of Shadab and Rashid. For Pakistan’s star, however, merely being on the field is a relief, having missed the five-match one-day international series against England through illness. After coming through 10 overs in the warm-up game versus Afghanistan, he feels fresh and ready to fire. “I feel better,” he commented. “I’m in very good rhythm. I practised one or two days and bowled very well yesterday so I’m good.”

His return is a welcome one for Pakistan, who followed up a 4-0 loss to England with a warm-up defeat against Afghanistan. Their final pre-World Cup practice, against Bangladesh, was abandoned due to rain. But Shadab has no doubts a team renowned for being able to deliver on the big stage – as evidenced by their Champions Trophy victory on these shores two years ago – will be ready when the showpiece commences.

“In the England series,” he added, “every game we were close. In the crunch situation we didn’t win but we played very good cricket, competitive cricket. Our batting is in good form, our bowling hasn’t performed so far but, if you take one or two wickets, then they can slip up.”

Tasked with delivering those scalps will be their young twirler, the leg-spinning X-factor capable of altering the course of bat-dominated occasions.