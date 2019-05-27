'Babar Azam is Virat Kohli of Pakistan': Michael Clarke

LONDON: Former Australia World Cup winning captain Michael Clarke lauded Pakistani top order batsman Babar Azam, terming him the 'Virat Kohli of Pakistan.'

Former Australian skipper’s praising words came after Babar Azam smashed a magnificent century in Pakistan’s first warm-up game against Afghanistan on Friday.

"Pakistan's Babar Azam is a real class no doubt about that. For me, he’s the Virat Kohli of Pakistan’s line-up. If Pakistan want to qualify for the semi-finals or final, a lot will depend on his young shoulders,” Clarke said during commentary.

Azam had smashed 112 off 108 balls but rest of the Pakistan batters failed as Afghanistan restricted them to 262 in 47.5 overs.



Chasing a getable target, Hashmatullah Shahidi hit an unbeaten 74 as the World Cup underdogs stunned former champions to win by three wickets with two balls to spare.



Undoubtedly, Babar is being considered one of the main players for Pakistan in the World Cup who can make an impression for them. It will be the maiden World Cup for him and will look to make a mark in his World Cup debut.



Babar Azam has scored 2739 runs in 64 matches at a staggering average of 51.68.