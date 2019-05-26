close
Sun May 26, 2019
Sports

May 27, 2019

UAE Embassy in Pakistan clinches 'Year of Tolerance Ramadan Football Tournament' title

Mon, May 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: In an exiting game of soccer that brought the nations closer, the team representing the UAE Embassy in Pakistan won the final match to clinch the title of 'The Year of Tolerance Ramadan Football Championship' here on Sunday

The  Tournament concluded in an atmosphere of affection, love, brotherhood and tolerance as it was played  in an enthusiastic atmosphere which was witnessed by an exciting crowd.

According to the embassy's Twitter handle, its team  emerged victorious in the tournament as they  defeated the Arab tent in the final match.

The tournament was held under the patronage and presence of Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, as well as the heads of other diplomatic missions, and representatives of the Pakistani government.

The team representing the UAE Embassy in Saudi Arabia came in third place, sharing the podium with the Pakistan team after beating the Egypt team.



