CM Usman Buzdar urges religious clerics to play role in anti-polio campaign

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday urged the Ulema to play their vital role in making anti-polio campaigns successful.

Ulema belonging to various schools of thought called on the chief minister at his office who assured the CM that all-out cooperation would be extended for anti-polio campaigns and resolved to work effectively to eliminate it.

The chief minister said the presence of the disease in Pakistan was a matter of concern and the Ulema had always played an effective role in the protection of social and moral values, and today their role was direly needed against the disease.

"Our mission is to make the country free from polio as it is our national duty to work jointly to achieve the objective," he said adding that war against the disease should be won at any cost.

The CM said another meeting with the Ulema would be held after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Provincial Ministers Yasmin Rashid, Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and others attended the meeting.