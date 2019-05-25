Jacqueline Fernandez reveals why she donned a hijab on the streets of Nainital

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently discovered a new and more convenient way to conceal her celebrity status and enjoy the little things in life that spark joy in her without having to attract a large crowd.

The 33-year-old Race 3 actor recently had taken to the streets of Indian resort town of Nainital accompanied by her girl gang, however, in order to ensure complete anonymity, the actor threw on a ‘niqab’ that covered her face and did not let fans recognize her.

Sharing photos of the night out with her pals, the actor revealed that the disguise had come just so she could enjoy some momos without getting recognized.

“A little MoMo adventure in Nainital with these cuties!! #postshootmuchies," she captioned the post.

Apart from the hijab and the niqab, the actor also held a balloon in her hand to ensure absolute anonymity.





