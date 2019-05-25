ICC World Cup: PCB allows players to stay with wives after Pakistan, India clash

Pakistan team players who were previously not allowed to stay with their wives in the duration of the ICC World Cup will now be getting some leniency as they’ve been permitted to travel with their loved ones after the India and Pakistan match.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) prohibited players to travel with their family members during the tournament earlier but now, relaxing their stance, they can now be allowed to be closer to their families in the United Kingdom, however, only after the team has played its biggest clash against India pun June 16 in Southampton.

However, Asif Ali and Harris Sohail are the only two players granted exception from the rule allowing them to stay with their families from the start, as the former had recently lost his two-year-old daughter to cancer while the latter sought exemption owing to personal reasons.

The cricket board had made the decision subsequent to other teams following the trend.