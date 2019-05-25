ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs England, Warm-up match preview, live stream

Australia will take on hosts England in the warm-up match of the ICC World Cup 2019.



England boasts of a strong batting unit which has mounted a series of high totals in recent times.



Australia have each of their last eight One Day Internationals. Steve Smith and David Warner, makes them one of the strongest sides in the tournament.

Australia beat West Indies in their unofficial warm-up game at this very venue.

England have dominated their arch-rivals in recent times, having won nine out of the ten games played between the two sides. The hosts had white-washed Australia 5-0, during the previous English summer. Captain Eoin Morgan, during his team's kit launch on Tuesday, sounded confident and said that his team "is in the best possible place" and is eager for the World Cup to start.



Conditions:



The sun is expected to play hide and seek with the clouds with minimum chances of rain being forecast. The cloud cover, if it stays for long might just aid swing bowling at a venue which is otherwise a batting paradise. A mammoth 734 runs were aggregated in both innings combined, when the hosts played Pakistan here in the recently concluded ODI series.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon

ICC World Cup 2019 live stream in Pakistan:

TV Channel(s):

PTV Sports

Ten Sports

Website URL(s):

http://sports.ptv.com.pk/

www.sonyliv.com

Mobile App(s):

http://sports.ptv.com.pk/

SonyLiv