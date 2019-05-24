World Cup 2019: Pakistan humiliated by Afghanistan in their first warmup

BRISTOL: Pakistan were humiliated by Afghanistan in their first warmup match before the ICC World Cup 2019 here on Friday.

Afghanistan, who are participating in the World Cup only for the second time, first bowled out Pakistan for 262 and then completed the chase with just two balls remaining.

Hashmatullah Shahidi, the left-handed top-order batsman, steered Afghanistan to a thrilling three-wicket victory with a brilliant knock of 74 not out.