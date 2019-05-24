close
Fri May 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
May 24, 2019

World Cup 2019: Pakistan humiliated by Afghanistan in their first warmup

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, May 24, 2019

BRISTOL: Pakistan were humiliated by Afghanistan in their first warmup match before the ICC World Cup 2019 here on Friday.

Afghanistan, who are participating in the World Cup only for the second time, first bowled out Pakistan for 262 and then completed the chase  with just two balls remaining.

Hashmatullah Shahidi, the left-handed top-order batsman, steered Afghanistan to a thrilling three-wicket victory with a brilliant knock of 74 not out.

Latest News

More From Sports