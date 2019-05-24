PTI against division of Sindh: PM Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was against creation of another province in Sindh and added that after introduction of PTI’s New Local Bodies system there would be no need of any kind of division in Sindh.

The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation of allied parties, who called on him here.

The delegation included Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Haleem Aadil Sheikh, Faisal Vawda , Ashraf Qureshi, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Anand Kumar, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, Sadruddin Shah Rashadi and others.

The meeting discussed overall political situation of Sindh, ongoing federal government development projects in the province and allied parties’ affairs.