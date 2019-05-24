close
Fri May 24, 2019
May 24, 2019

Multiple 'victims' say they were blackmailed by gang behind video purporting to show NAB chairman

Fri, May 24, 2019
File photo of social worker Sardar Azam Rashid

A group of women on Friday claimed they  have been victim of the gang behind  the viral video that purports to show NAB chairman.

The alleged victims were accompanied by social worker Sardar Azam Rashid who led the media talk at the Lahore Press Club. 

Azam Rashid said he thinks the chairman of anti-graft body was trapped by  a gang led by Farooq Nol, a resident of Jhang district in Punjab.

He said the group  is involved in blackmailing  and cyber crime and uses edited footage to target their victims.

Rashid said the woman seen in the video  identifies herself  Tayiba Gul in Rawalpindi, Pinky in Lahore.  

Azam Rashid said Tayyiba Gul has a contract marriage with  Farooq Nol who is married to three other women. 

He said hundreds of people were targeted by the group  which deftly uses doctored footage against its victims.

Rashid said Ms Gul was  also  

