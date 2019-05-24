PSX witnesses increase of 2135 points: Firdous Awan hopes economy will strengthen soon

Islamabad: The day is not far off when the country's economy will be strong and people prosperous, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday after Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed an increase of 2135 points after a decade.

In a tweet on Friday, she expressed her optimism over the recent bullish trend in the stock market.

Awan said it is a new record that Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed an increase of 2135 points after a decade.

