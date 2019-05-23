Kartik Aaryan wants Jacqueline Fernandes’ boyfriend to have IQ like Salman Khan

Kartik Aaryan has listed out some qualities for his friend Jacqueline Fernandes’ boyfriend out of which one includes having an IQ level like that of superstar Salman Khan.

Talking on Neha Dhupia's chat show BFF’s with Vogue, Kartik Aaryan shared a wish list for Jacqueline Fernandes’ boyfriend.

The two young actors share great rapport.

The ‘Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety’ actor said that Jacqueline’s boyfriend should bare these qualities: “He should look like Aditya Roy Kapur. The man’s IQ should match that of Salman Khan.”

Later, when he was quizzed about Jacqueline's financial priorities regarding the ideal man she desires, Kartik said: “I don’t think she needs a bank balance. She already has so much.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen with Sara Ali Khan in their upcoming movie ‘Aaj Kal’.