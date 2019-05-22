Maulana Fazl says to host APC after Eid against election 'rigging'

Islamabad: JUI chef Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to host an All Parties Conference (APC) against what he said rigging in the general elation 2019 after Eid.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Wednesday, he said the opposition parties had agreed to convene an APC to discuss the course of action.

The JUI-F chief said all the parties were convinced that worst election rigging was carried out in 2018 election to steal the mandate.

The maulana said the opposition parties had suggested the name "Alliance for Free and Fair Election" for their movement.

He said the APC could not be held due to some hiccups but now he has decided to call the APC after Eid.

Information Minister's reaction

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Maulana Fazlur Rehman, being a religious scholar, should promote peace and harmony.

In a tweet, she said exploiting innocent children of the nation and turning them into a political force for defense of the corrupt mafia is neither Islam nor democracy.





