Mon May 20, 2019
Pakistan

APP
May 20, 2019

Chinese Ambassador calls on COAS General Bajwa

Pakistan

APP
Mon, May 20, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Yao Jing called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest including regional security situation were discussed, said a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army.

