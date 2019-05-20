ICC World Cup 2019: Ricky Ponting thinks Pakistan can cause upsets, reveals his clear 'favourites'

With the ICC World Cup approaching former Australian captain Ricky Ponting picked his favorites to have a chance at the trophy, claiming the host team of England might be able to take it this time.

The captain whose team had previously won the Cup twice revealed to Times of India that the English team is presently in great form and as the tournament is being played in their home country, it would act as an added bonus for the team.

“Initially, it would be England for two reasons. England have started playing well in limited overs and the tournament will be played on home. Naturally, they will have some home advantage,” stated Ponting.

He went on to add that while Eoin Morgan’s team has a strong chance of grabbing the Cup, India and Australia may be giving them a tough fight.

“But England will be challenged by India and Australia,” he added.

The team after routing Pakistan with a 4-0 in the freshly wrapped five-match ODI will be entering the World Cup as the number one ranked ODI side.

Regarding West Indies, South Africa and Pakistan, Poting stated: “They are also good. This would be a very open World Cup. Although England are clear favourites, there are other strong teams who can cause upsets.”