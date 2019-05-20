ICC World Cup 2019: Mohammad Amir proud to be part of Pakistan WC squad

LONDON: Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir has thanked Almighty Allah for his selection in the national squad for World Cup 2019.



Amir took to Twitter saying “Allhamdulilah, humbled and proud to be part of the Pakistan World Cup squad.”

The fast bowler said was hopeful to give 100 per cent performance, saying “we all will try and make our nation proud.”

The cricketer thanked fans for their support and endless duas (prayers) we all need them more now.

Pakistan World Cup squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi.