Mon May 20, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
May 20, 2019

ICC World Cup 2019: Mohammad Amir proud to be part of Pakistan WC squad

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, May 20, 2019

LONDON: Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir has thanked Almighty Allah for his selection in the national squad for World Cup 2019.

Amir took to Twitter saying “Allhamdulilah, humbled and proud to be part of the Pakistan World Cup squad.”

The fast bowler said was hopeful to give 100 per cent performance, saying “we all will try and make our nation proud.”

ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan include Asif, Amir, Wahab in final World Cup squad

ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan will likely announce the final 15-men squad for the Cricket World Cup 2019 today.

The cricketer thanked fans for their support and endless duas (prayers) we all need them more now.

Pakistan World Cup squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

