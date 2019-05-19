close
Sun May 19, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
May 19, 2019

PCB condoles death of former media head and senior journalist Agha Akbar

Sports

Web Desk
Sun, May 19, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed condolences over the demise of senior journalist Agha Akbar who passed away earlier on Sunday.

The cricket board on the official Twitter handle expressed condolences over Akbar’s death who had been previously been affiliated with PCB as the media head. 

“The PCB has expressed its deepest condolences on the passing of veteran cricket journalist and its former General Manager - Media, Agha Akbar,” read the tweet.

Akbar had breathed his last earlier today in Lahore after an extensive period of illness and a liver transplant done a few months prior. 

