PCB condoles death of former media head and senior journalist Agha Akbar

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed condolences over the demise of senior journalist Agha Akbar who passed away earlier on Sunday.

The cricket board on the official Twitter handle expressed condolences over Akbar’s death who had been previously been affiliated with PCB as the media head.

“The PCB has expressed its deepest condolences on the passing of veteran cricket journalist and its former General Manager - Media, Agha Akbar,” read the tweet.

Akbar had breathed his last earlier today in Lahore after an extensive period of illness and a liver transplant done a few months prior.