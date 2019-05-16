Nawaz Sharif more concerned about rapid economic deterioration than his health: Maryam

Maryam Nawaz has said that her father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was more concerned about the rapid economic deterioration and the common man’s ordeal than his frail health.



Maryam took to Twitter said “Mian Nawaz Sharif is leader of the masses. He was more concerned about the rapid economic deterioration and the common man’s ordeal than his frail health.”

Maryam went on to share the message of Nawaz Sharif from Kot Lakhpat Jail, “PMLN must respond to the aspirations of the masses, stand with them and become their voice.”

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz and PML-N leader held meeting with Nawaz Sharif today (Thursday).

Before meeting, Maryam tweeted, “Entering Kot Lakhpat jail to meet Mian Nawaz Sharif. Will convey your good wishes and prayers Insha’Allah. God bless you all.”