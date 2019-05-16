‘Game of Thrones’ fans sign petition for sensible remake of the series finale

‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 is facing a new challenge after its latest episode released.

The infuriated fans have signed a petition demanding a sensible remake of season 8 penned by competent writers.

The fans have signed a petition on Change.org titled "Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers."

According to fans, the writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have not met the expectations of the viewers fully.

The person who started the petition Dylan D wrote: “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

Up to now, a total of 221,415 persons have already signed the petition.

The fans are extremely frustrated and disgruntled with the final season of the hit series ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8.

They are furious about their favourite character Emilia Clarke about how she suddenly turned too dark.

Fans think that the writers have ruined Daenerys' character in the finale.

On the contrary, another fan has signed a petition opposite to the one on Change.org in which he has urged fans to stop signing the ‘Remake’ petition and stop forcing the makers to meet their demands.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s episode of GOT ‘The Bells' has insofar garnered 18.4 million views on HBO.