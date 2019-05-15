Waqar Younis terms Pakistani bowlers’ performance in 3rd ODI against England ‘demoralising’

LONDON: Former Pakistan cricket team coach Waqat Younis has termed the performance of Pakistani bowlers against England in the 3rd One Day International at Bristol as very ‘demoralising’.



Waqar Younis took to Twitter saying “What we saw yesterday in Pakistan vs England at Bristol was very demoralising.”

The former fast bowler went on to say “Pakistani bowlers need and learn quickly and come out with a better plan.”

England chased down a score of 360 runs with relative ease as they lost only four wickets in the process to take 2-0 lead with two to play in a five-match series. It is England´s second highest winning total batting second in an ODI.

Both openers JJ Roy and JM Bairstow provided England an impressive start as they contributed 159 runs for the first-wicket stand.