Thu May 16, 2019
JUI-F activists take up arms for security of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, May 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) have assumed the security of their chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman after government withdrew it.

According to JUI-F, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has withdrawn the security of Maulana Fazl.

The activists and leaders of JUI-F have announced to take up the arms and provide security to their chief.

