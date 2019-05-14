JUI-F activists take up arms for security of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman

ISLAMABAD: The activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) have assumed the security of their chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman after government withdrew it.



According to JUI-F, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has withdrawn the security of Maulana Fazl.

The activists and leaders of JUI-F have announced to take up the arms and provide security to their chief.