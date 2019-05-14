JUI-F activists take up arms for security of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) have assumed the security of their chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman after government withdrew it.
According to JUI-F, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has withdrawn the security of Maulana Fazl.
The activists and leaders of JUI-F have announced to take up the arms and provide security to their chief.
ISLAMABAD: The activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) have assumed the security of their chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman after government withdrew it.
According to JUI-F, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has withdrawn the security of Maulana Fazl.
The activists and leaders of JUI-F have announced to take up the arms and provide security to their chief.