MEP says justice in Fahad’s case will restore confidence of overseas Pakistanis





LONDON: Labour Party’s Member of European Parliament (MEP) Wajid Khan has written to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, stating that punishment for the killers of British Pakistani barrister Fahad Malik will restore the confidence of overseas Pakistanis in their motherland’s justice system.

In a letter to the CJP, the MEP from North West England said that his “previous letter” addressed to him had been “taken out of context on behalf of the accused and has been manipulated in to something that it was not intended for”.

Wajid Khan explained that his earlier letter was misused by some elements to suggest as if the MEP had taken a stance against the British Pakistani victim of terrorism.

Wajid Khan explained that he had the chance to meet Jawad Malik, brother of Fahad Malik, in London and Pakistan where he got to know about the circumstances surrounding the tragic murder of Fahad Malik.

He wrote: “I had the chance to interact with Jawad Malik, philanthropist brother of Fahad Malik, who has been leading a campaign to ensure justice is served for his brother and family. He explained the tragedy his family is going through and the toll it is taking on them. Jawad has stressed that his only objective is for justice and fairness to prevail and to make sure that those behind the murder of his brother are punished. This is a request I whole-heartedly support.”

The MEP wrote that the late barrister Fahad Malik was a British National who had an affluent life in Britain but left it all behind to settle in Pakistan and work for its development. “Its heart breaking that he was killed at such a young age and he has left behind his devastated family who are seeking the path of justice. It’s important that his killers are brought to justice, to restore the confidence of those foreign nationals who travel to and spend time in Pakistan. It is important to send a strong message that such heinous acts will not be tolerated, and justice will prevail.”

Wajid Khan confirmed to this correspondent that he has written to the CJP. “It’s heart-breaking that Fahad Malik was killed in Islamabad. The accused should be punished as per laws of Pakistan. I have met Jawad Malik and I support his campaign. My plea is to the judicial system of Pakistan to resolve this case. It’s not just Fahad’s family but the entire overseas and British Pakistani community watching this case. Overseas Pakistanis should feel welcomed and safe in Pakistan.”

Barrister Fahad Malik, who was a nephew of former Senate Chairman and current Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammad Mian Soomro, was murdered on August 15, 2016 in a clash with powerful gangsters in Sector F-10, Islamabad.

Jawad Malik welcomed the clarification statement from the MEP. He said it was unfortunate that the MEP’s call for justice was exploited by the killing accused to run media campaign and to influence the courts. He said that Wajid Khan made investigations and established facts around the “killing of my brother in Islamabad”.

Jawad Malik added: “We are thankful to him for his understanding of our grief and our campaign for justice through judicial process. Wajid Khan has made it clear that he stands by justice because Fahad’s murder case is a test case for Pakistan’s judicial system. Justice for the victim’s family will no doubt help restore the confidence of overseas Pakistanis.”

He said it was heartening that British parliamentarians have consistently raised voice for justice in his brother’s murder case.

Jawad Malik said that the Labour MEP was told a fabricated story previously to get a letter out of him for use on media. “We placed correct facts before him. Wajid Khan did his own investigations. He makes it clear in the letter that he doesn’t support anyone involved in the killing of my brother and requests strictest of punishments for the killers.”

In December last year, 20 cross-party British parliamentarians wrote to the then Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar, requesting for justice in British Pakistani Barrister Fahad Malik’s murder case. The letter was signed by twenty MPs from Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrats to the Human Rights Cell of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad.

Earlier this month, the Islamabad High Court restrained the Adiala Jail superintendent from releasing the main murder accused Raja Arshad after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad granted post-arrest bail to Raja Arshad on 30th of April. A few days later, the IHC Chief Justice removed ATC-1 judge Syed Kausar Abbas Zaidi from his position and transferred him in the establishment division of the Islamabad High Court as OSD (On Special Duty).

Fahad Malik’s family had approached the IHC pleading that the bail was granted to the main murder accused without hearing their arguments. The family had pleaded that the bail was ordered in a hasty manner and in strange circumstances.