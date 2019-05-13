Rare unanimity as NA approves bill granting more seats to tribal districts

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday passed the 26th Constitution (Amendment) Bill as the government and opposition reached a consensus on amendments in the article 51 and 106 of the Constitution seeking increasing the National Assembly and KP Assembly seats which were reduced following merger of tribal areas with the province.



Mohsin Dawar had tabled the 26th Constitution (Amendment) bill which on Friday was backed both by government and the opposition.

The mover of the amendment bill in debate on the bill said that he had suggested to retain 12 seats of National Assembly which were reduced to six after merger of Fata province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to increase general seats for KP Assembly from 16 to 24.